Mumbai: BMC razes 17 illegal shops outside Mulund station

After a prolonged legal battle lasting almost two decades, the sessions court had ruled in the BMC’s favour.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Saturday, March 04, 2023, 08:14 PM IST
The BMC, on Friday, razed 17 illegal shops outside Mulund station on SVP Road and JSD Marg for the upcoming road widening, construction of footpaths and nullahs. After a prolonged legal battle lasting almost two decades, the sessions court had ruled in the BMC’s favour, allowing it to demolish the shops. The structures were spread over a 200 sqm area. The action affected a pay and use toilet, which was also razed as cracks had appeared on its wall. Shopkeepers, however, said they were only given a notice of one hour to vacate the shops.

