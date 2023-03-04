Mumbai: BMC razes 17 illegal shops outside Mulund station

The BMC, on Friday, razed 17 illegal shops outside Mulund station on SVP Road and JSD Marg for the upcoming road widening, construction of footpaths and nullahs. After a prolonged legal battle lasting almost two decades, the sessions court had ruled in the BMC’s favour, allowing it to demolish the shops. The structures were spread over a 200 sqm area. The action affected a pay and use toilet, which was also razed as cracks had appeared on its wall. Shopkeepers, however, said they were only given a notice of one hour to vacate the shops.

Read Also Mumbai: BMC demolishes Chembur food stall blocking footpath