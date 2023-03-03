Mumbai: BMC demolishes Chembur food stall blocking footpath

Representational Image | Twitter

It was a victory for the citizens of Chembur on Friday. For several years, they have been complaining about an illegal fast food stall which was occupying the pavement near HSBC Bank on Central Avenue Road. Finally, on Friday, the BMC staff descended on the stall with two bulldozers and pulled it down under heavy police bandobast.

Citizens win

Till Thursday night, efforts were being made by local politicians to pressurise the civic staff not to carry out the demolition, but in vain. According to local resident Samir Shah, the stall owner had installed three LPG gas cylinders outside the stall and there was every possibility of an explosion since a cigarette stall was close to it. However, complaints to the ward office and fire brigade were in vain.

Of late, the stall owner had laid down tables and stools on the footpath to serve pav bhaji, sandwiches and other snacks to customers while completely blocking pedestrian movement. The stall was earlier an outlet exclusively selling MAFCO products. Over the years it was illegally converted into a fast food outlet which remained open till late at night.

The demolition was carried out by the civic staff in the absence of Assistant Commissioner Vishwas Mote who suddenly took ill late at night. Now, the citizens want other illegal structures to be demolished. Work on the Metro line in Postal Colony has been held up because of a religious structure on a mega city nullah. Similarly, there are several illegal structures near the railway station which are yet to be demolished by the BMC.

