 Mumbai: BMC Prepares To Connect Coastal Road With Worli-Bandra Sea Link
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BMC Prepares To Connect Coastal Road With Worli-Bandra Sea Link

Mumbai: BMC Prepares To Connect Coastal Road With Worli-Bandra Sea Link

Spanning 850 meters, the linkage between the coastal road's Worli terminus and the sea link primarily consists of 270 meters of steel and the remainder concrete.

RUCHA KANOLKARUpdated: Monday, April 15, 2024, 01:57 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken a significant step forward in its coastal road project by loading a 2000 metric tonne, 136-meter span bowstring arch onto a barge at Mazgaon Dock Jetty (Nhava) on Sunday.

This prefabricated and pre assembled structure is set to connect the coastal road with the Bandra Worli Sea Link, aiming to alleviate southbound traffic congestion. 

Read Also
Mumbai News: MSRDC Announces Toll Hike On Bandra-Worli Sea Link From April 1; Check New Rates Here
article-image

The connection between the southbound arm of the Coastal Road and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link is scheduled to be completed by April 17, filling a crucial gap in Mumbai's coastal infrastructure.

Read Also
Coastal Road to Bandra-Worli Sea Link Linkage Set for April 17, Progress on Southbound Arm Bridging
article-image

Spanning 850 meters, the linkage between the coastal road's Worli terminus and the sea link primarily consists of 270 meters of steel and the remainder concrete.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Woman Alleges Domestic Abuse and Assault After Birthing Girl Child, Files Sixth FIR Against...

Mumbai: Woman Alleges Domestic Abuse and Assault After Birthing Girl Child, Files Sixth FIR Against...

Mumbai: BMC Prepares To Connect Coastal Road With Worli-Bandra Sea Link

Mumbai: BMC Prepares To Connect Coastal Road With Worli-Bandra Sea Link

Mumbai News: Civic Authorities Gear Up For Pre-Monsoon Work In D Ward

Mumbai News: Civic Authorities Gear Up For Pre-Monsoon Work In D Ward

Mumbai News: BMC Initiates Alignment Work On Gokhale Bridge With CD Barfiwala Flyover

Mumbai News: BMC Initiates Alignment Work On Gokhale Bridge With CD Barfiwala Flyover

Mumbai: Thousands Gather To Commemorate Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's Birth Anniversary At Chaitya Bhoomi

Mumbai: Thousands Gather To Commemorate Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's Birth Anniversary At Chaitya Bhoomi