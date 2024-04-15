Mumbai: BMC Prepares To Connect Coastal Road With Worli-Bandra Sea Link

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken a significant step forward in its coastal road project by loading a 2000 metric tonne, 136-meter span bowstring arch onto a barge at Mazgaon Dock Jetty (Nhava) on Sunday.

This prefabricated and pre assembled structure is set to connect the coastal road with the Bandra Worli Sea Link, aiming to alleviate southbound traffic congestion.

The connection between the southbound arm of the Coastal Road and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link is scheduled to be completed by April 17, filling a crucial gap in Mumbai's coastal infrastructure.

Spanning 850 meters, the linkage between the coastal road's Worli terminus and the sea link primarily consists of 270 meters of steel and the remainder concrete.

