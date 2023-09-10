 Mumbai: BMC Plans To Concretise Western Suburbs Roads
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BMC Plans To Concretise Western Suburbs Roads

Mumbai: BMC Plans To Concretise Western Suburbs Roads

The BMC has been getting complains from the citizens and social activists about the sorry state of roads.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 10, 2023, 11:07 PM IST
article-image
BMC | File

Mumbai: The BMC is planning to concretise the roads in western suburbs. The civic body has already invited tenders for the work. The work will cost BMC ₹178 crore.

The roads in the Malad and Kandivali areas are in a bad condition. The BMC has been getting complains from the citizens and social activists about the sorry state of these roads.

Heavy traffic movement, frequent excavation of roads to lay the utility lines, accumulation of water, leakage of water from the pipeline are some of the reasons behind the bad condition of the roads. There were demands from different parts of the society and people representatives for the concretisation of the roads. BMC will keep the 20% of the contract for ten years defect liability period. It has also put a condition of keeping the Quality Management Association to monitor the quality of roads.

Read Also
Mumbai: Keep Roads Clean For Ganpati Festival, Mandal Urges BMC
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Gold Smuggling Racket Busted By DRI, Six Held

Mumbai News: Gold Smuggling Racket Busted By DRI, Six Held

Mumbai: BMC Plans To Concretise Western Suburbs Roads

Mumbai: BMC Plans To Concretise Western Suburbs Roads

Mumbai News: BEST Takes Proactive Steps To Address Air Conditioning Issues On Buses

Mumbai News: BEST Takes Proactive Steps To Address Air Conditioning Issues On Buses

FPJ Cyber Secure: Andheri Resident Loses ₹4.74 Lakh In Online Loan Scam

FPJ Cyber Secure: Andheri Resident Loses ₹4.74 Lakh In Online Loan Scam

BEST Bus Fleet Crisis Grips Mumbai Commuters: From Delays In Orders To Getting Clearances, Here's A...

BEST Bus Fleet Crisis Grips Mumbai Commuters: From Delays In Orders To Getting Clearances, Here's A...