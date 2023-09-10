Mumbai: BMC Plans To Concretise Western Suburbs Roads

BMC | File

Mumbai: The BMC is planning to concretise the roads in western suburbs. The civic body has already invited tenders for the work. The work will cost BMC ₹178 crore.

The roads in the Malad and Kandivali areas are in a bad condition. The BMC has been getting complains from the citizens and social activists about the sorry state of these roads.

Heavy traffic movement, frequent excavation of roads to lay the utility lines, accumulation of water, leakage of water from the pipeline are some of the reasons behind the bad condition of the roads. There were demands from different parts of the society and people representatives for the concretisation of the roads. BMC will keep the 20% of the contract for ten years defect liability period. It has also put a condition of keeping the Quality Management Association to monitor the quality of roads.

