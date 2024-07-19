 Mumbai: BMC Orders HPCL To Repair Andheri Flyover Collapse Immediately
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BMC Orders HPCL To Repair Andheri Flyover Collapse Immediately

Mumbai: BMC Orders HPCL To Repair Andheri Flyover Collapse Immediately

An official from HCPL stated, “We are communicating with our concerned team and will be in a position to share the draft soon.”

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 19, 2024, 12:38 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: BMC Orders HPCL To Repair Andheri Flyover Collapse Immediately |

Following the collapse of a section of the superstructure beneath the Andheri flyover on the Western Express Highway, the BMC has directed Hiranandani Constructions Pvt Ltd (HCPL), the company responsible for maintaining the flyover, to carry out repairs estimated at Rs 95 crore. If HCPL fails to do so, the civic body will take over the responsibility.

The collapse occurred on July 5, causing damage to a car. An audit conducted by the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) in April had already identified the need for major repairs.

Read Also
Mumbai News: BMC To Issue Show Cause Notice To Hiranandani Construction Company After Jog Flyover...
article-image

“We have asked HCPL to carry out the repairs of both the structure and the bridge as they are responsible for its maintenance. If they fail to do so, we will carry out the repair work and costs will be recovered from them,” said a senior civic official.

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC To Issue Show Cause Notice To Hiranandani Construction After Andheri Flyover Incident;...
article-image

However, an official from HCPL stated, “We are communicating with our concerned team and will be in a position to share the draft soon.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fear Of Fate Similar To Mansukh Hiren Murder Deters Victims From Complaining About...

Fear Of Fate Similar To Mansukh Hiren Murder Deters Victims From Complaining About...

Mumbai: PNB Scam Gitanjali Group Ex-Staffer Gets Interim Bail; CBI Seeks Custody

Mumbai: PNB Scam Gitanjali Group Ex-Staffer Gets Interim Bail; CBI Seeks Custody

Mumbai: 26-Year-Old Man Held For Stealing Silver Crown After Bowing Before Deity At Vitthal Temple...

Mumbai: 26-Year-Old Man Held For Stealing Silver Crown After Bowing Before Deity At Vitthal Temple...

Mumbai Shocker: Man Molests Minor With Lure Of Drive With Pet In Borivali

Mumbai Shocker: Man Molests Minor With Lure Of Drive With Pet In Borivali

Ghatkopar Hoarding Tragedy: Ego Media Boss Blames Collapse On ‘Act Of God’

Ghatkopar Hoarding Tragedy: Ego Media Boss Blames Collapse On ‘Act Of God’