Mumbai: BMC Orders HPCL To Repair Andheri Flyover Collapse Immediately

Following the collapse of a section of the superstructure beneath the Andheri flyover on the Western Express Highway, the BMC has directed Hiranandani Constructions Pvt Ltd (HCPL), the company responsible for maintaining the flyover, to carry out repairs estimated at Rs 95 crore. If HCPL fails to do so, the civic body will take over the responsibility.

The collapse occurred on July 5, causing damage to a car. An audit conducted by the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) in April had already identified the need for major repairs.

“We have asked HCPL to carry out the repairs of both the structure and the bridge as they are responsible for its maintenance. If they fail to do so, we will carry out the repair work and costs will be recovered from them,” said a senior civic official.

However, an official from HCPL stated, “We are communicating with our concerned team and will be in a position to share the draft soon.”