Mumbai: BMC Opens Its First Working Women Hostel

The proposal to construct the hostel was approved by the civic standing committee in 2019.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Saturday, March 09, 2024, 10:15 AM IST
article-image
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation | File

Five years after approval, the BMC's first hostel for working women finally be came a reality on Friday With a capacity to house 180 women, the 16-storey multi- purpose building was inaugurated by suburban guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on International Women's Day. The city will have five more such hos tels within a year, he assured.

The proposal to construct the hostel was approved by the civic standing committee in 2019. Sprawling 5,882 sqft, the building has 74 rooms. It also has a dormitory, canteen and kitchen. The first three floors will be made available for recreation.

Lodha said, "The state gov ernment has adopted a policy to develop more such hostels this year in Mumbai." Dr Prachi Jambhekar, Director (Planning) said, "The hostel is constructed on the plot owned by the civic body. It will be managed by Parivar- tan Vikas Sanstha."

Since the accommodation rate in the city of dreams is mind-boggling, it becomes difficult for single women to find an affordable place on rent. Hence, the BMC prepared a policy for construction of such hostels as part of welfare planning under the development plan 2004.

