Mumbai: BMC nods to 1,304 mandals for Durga pandals

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 12:05 AM IST
Mumbai: BMC nods to 1,304 mandals for Durga pandals | ANI

The BMC has given permissions to 1,304 mandals to erect pandals during the Navratri festival. According to the Zone 2 deputy commissioner, Ramakant Biradar, around 250 applications were found to be duplicate. “We received a total of 1,700 applications from the mandals. But some of them were sent twice, while 162 other applications were rejected for not complying with norms,” he said.

The civic body further specified that just like the Ganesh festival, Durga puja mandals erecting pandals at public spaces like roads need to take permission from the BMC. The celebrations carried out in the closed spaces like society premises, auditoriums and grounds are exempt from the rule.

Continuing the thrust on eco-friendly immersions, the BMC will construct 12 artificial ponds. The numbers of ponds were kept less given the fact that less mandals celebrate Navratri as compared to Ganesh festival. But the civic body hasn't compromised on safety precautions, keeping boats and floodlights ready for tackling any unforeseen situation.

As the BMC is always at the receiving end for the recurring problem of potholes, it has decided to levy a fine of Rs 2,000 for each pothole resulting from erection of pandals.

Applications received 1,700

Applications approved 1,304

Applications duplicated 250

Applications rejected 162

Artificial ponds 12

Fines for potholes Rs 2,000

