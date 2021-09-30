Mumbai: BMC, MPT pass the buck after road caves in at Mahul

A road next to a nullah in Mahul in Chembur caved in on Wednesday. As the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) claims the road doesn't belong to them, locals have demanded an explanation and have asked who will repair the road.

The road is located in Ganesh Patel Nagar, connecting Mahul. “After the road developed cracks last week, we complained to the BMC and the chief minister’s office. However, after heavy rains lashed the city, a major part of the road caved in. As the road is next to a nullah, the protection wall covering can collapse any time. There are no streetlights here, posing a danger to motorists,” said Jamal Hussain Khan, President of Hazrat Sayed Gazi Shallar Malang Shah Qadri Dargah which is located here.

Khan said after the complaint, the BMC visited the site last week but didn’t take any action. “Major nullah work was undertaken three years ago. Heavy vehicles also use this road, which has weakened the structure. It was the job of the nullah contractor to repair the road. We don't have any other way to reach the Dargah. The authorities should look into it,” added Khan.

On Thursday, the locals contacted the maintenance and road department of M-East ward. “The officials said the road doesn’t come under the BMC as it’s a private road. If the nullah belongs to the BMC, the road connecting it also should. They claim it is an MPT (Mumbai Port Trust) road. However, the MPT authorities claim they are not aware of any such road. Now the question is who should we approach for the matter,” said Sunil Salve, treasurer of the Dargah trust.

Locals also claim dumping was being carried out on the open plot near the road by Rani Akka, a local goon. As dumpers ply on the road daily it could be another reason for the cave-in.

When contacted Shiv Sena corporator Shrikant Shete said he will contact the department concerned and look into the matter to resolve it. Vishwas Mote, assistant municipal commissioner, M-East ward, didn't respond to a call and message.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 11:28 PM IST