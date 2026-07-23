Mumbai: BMC MARD Urges PM Modi To Reform NEET Exams, Seek Dialogue With Protesting Students

BMC MARD has urged the Centre to introduce transparent NEET reforms and engage with students protesting alleged examination irregularities | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 23, 2026: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (BMC MARD) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking urgent reforms to improve the transparency and credibility of NEET-UG and NEET-PG examinations.

The resident doctors' body has also urged the Centre to initiate meaningful dialogue with students protesting alleged examination irregularities.

Doctors Seek Examination Reforms

"The credibility of India's medical education system cannot be compromised. Repeated examination irregularities have caused immense distress among medical aspirants, with students' suicides highlighting the human cost of this crisis. We urge the government to engage in meaningful dialogue with the protesting students, ensure accountability and implement transparent, time-bound reforms to restore trust in the system," said Dr Rutuja Raut, President, BMC MARD.

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Representing resident doctors from KEM, Sion, Nair and Cooper hospitals, BMC MARD said repeated alleged paper leaks, examination irregularities and last-minute postponements have undermined students' confidence and caused academic, psychological and financial hardship.

In its letter, the association sought strict implementation of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, a time-bound investigation into examination irregularities, a fixed annual schedule for NEET-UG and NEET-PG with timely counselling, and a dedicated grievance redressal mechanism for students.

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Call For Student Dialogue

"Medical entrance examinations determine the future of India's healthcare workforce. Transparent, predictable and accountable examinations are essential to restore students' faith in the system and strengthen the country's healthcare sector," said Dr Amar Agame, Advisor, BMC MARD.

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