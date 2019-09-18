Mumbai: BMC makes rainwater harvesting systems mandatory for all new civic school structures

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made rainwater harvesting systems mandatory for all the new school structures run by the civic body.

According to DNA, if a new school project needs a no-objection certificate, it should adhere to school infrastructure cell (SIC) guidelines laid down by the BMC that includes installation of rainwater harvesting system. Speaking about it Anjali Naik, Chairperson of BMC education committee, told the leading that they have charted down the names of all schools which have installed rainwater harvesting systems but are in bad shape. "The list is already out and it has been further directed to the SIC for further analysis and construction work," she said.

The BMC has listed down schools whose rainwater harvesting systems into garbage dumps due to lack of maintenance. Some of the schools are Bharucha Road Municipal School, Sakharam Tare Municipal School in Kandivli localities and other schools in Bandra east, Mankhurd, Govandi, Sion, Santacruz.

An official from the SIC told the DNA, "We have initiated the work in several schools. During the visits, we found that almost 30-40% of existing systems need maintenance. Once completed, they will be good to use."