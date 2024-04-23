Mumbai: BMC Lodges Multiple Complaints Over Tree Killings, Inaction By Authorities Raises Concern

Inaction By Authorities Over Registered Complaints Raises Concern | Photo: Pexels

The BMC has lodged multiple complaints with the Pant Nagar police regarding the chopping and chemical spraying on trees aimed at killing them. These incidents occurred near the Eastern Express Highway and in Naidu Colony, Ghatkopar. However, despite these complaints, the police have not taken further action. BMC officials suspect that hoarding advertisement companies are behind these incidents.

Recent Tree Destruction Incidents Detailed in Police Report

According to the police report, in February, the BMC inspected and found that 22 Foxtail palm trees had been chopped down in the Eastern Express Highway area. Additionally, in Naidu Colony, Ghatkopar East, 16 Peltophorum trees, two Subabul (Leucaena leucocephala) trees, and one Peepal tree (sacred fig) had holes drilled into them at two to three places per tree, into which some chemical was poured. As a result, the trees lost all their leaves and later died.

Krishna Lambe, who works in the garden department of the BMC, filed a case against an unidentified person under relevant sections of the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Tree Act.

Concerns Grow Over Unchecked Tree Killings Across Mumbai

The BMC has filed a total of two complaints and three FIRs between June 2023 and April 2024, regarding these incidents. However, no action was taken, as per the civic body.

Meanwhile, similar incidents of tree killings occurred in the same area last year. Stalin D, the Director of the non-governmental organisation Vanashakti, said, “The FIRs have been filed only for a few places, but tree-killing incidents are happening from Vikhroli to Kanjurmarg, Kannamwar Nagar, and Tagore Nagar as well. Many new projects in these areas are destroying trees. They enclose the trees with metal sheets and pour chemicals underneath, leading to their death. In these areas, there are 5,200 trees, and if no action is taken, they will all be destroyed. The BMC does not conduct proper inspections and fails to take stern action.”