Mumbai: BMC lodges complaint over false tweet on Iqbal Chahal

The law officer of the BMC has lodged a police complaint in Azad Maidan against a person named Sameet Thakkar for spreading wrong information about BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal. A tweet by Thakkar stated that the Income Tax department is all set to inquire Chahal in the Yashwant Jadhav case.

However, the BMC chief denied receiving such a notice. The tweet on Friday evening read, “Big breaking, According to top sources of @Income Tax India is all set to inquire BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal in a standing committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav case.

A notice in this regard has been served according to my source.” Chahal then sent messages to the media, saying, “The above tweet is false and mischievous.

No notice has been received from the Income Tax Department. A police complaint is being filed against this individual for spreading false, malicious and mischievous fake news. The conduct of this person is strongly condemned.” “There is no truth whatsoever in this tweet, and it is totally baseless and damages the image of the office and Municipal Commissioner Chahal as a reputed and highly respected officer,” said advocate Sunil Sonawane, the law officer of BMC in his complaint.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 09:05 AM IST