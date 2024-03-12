Mumbai: BMC Launches Toll-Free Number To Provide Information on Theatres, Gardens & Swimming Pools

Representational photo | File photo

Mumbai: The BMC has launched a toll-free helpline number -18001233060 that will provide information related to the theatre, garden, swimming pool for the citizens. The helpline was inaugurated by the additional municipal commissioner Ashiwini Bhide on Monday.

The new helpline will give an information such as current membership status and process for registration at civic swimming pools and will also help to resolve any difficulties faced by the citizens while booking online tickets at Byculla zoo.

Apart from this, it will update on the current status of reservations at theatres, auditoriums, parks, grounds along with the reservation process and charges.

The helpline will be handled by a trained staff to provide updated information to the citizens. "Based on the citizens' feedback on the helpline, we will consider providing information related to other civic departments in the future," said Sandeep Vaishampayan, co-ordinator (civic theatres and pools).

The citizens usually call and register their complaints related to civic issues on the existing helpline number 1916. A ward-wise helpline number was launched after the elected representatives' five-year tenure ended in 2022. These helpline numbers help citizens to register civic complaints and to assist them in resolving issues pertaining to their local areas.