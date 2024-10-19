Mumbai: BMC Launches Girder On Southern Arm Of Mith Chowky Flyover In Malad West

Malad: Mith chowky girder launched | FPJ

The BMC has successfully launched girders on the southern arm of the Mith Chowky flyover in Malad (West). The operation posed challenges due to the its perpendicular alignment and the limited space caused by nearby multi-storey buildings. The entire flyover is anticipated to be fully operational by December.

Earlier this month one side of this 'T'-shaped flyover, connecting Marve to the Western Express Highway, was opened to traffic. The BMC meticulously managed the launching of girders and the movement of cranes for the southbound arm to prevent any impact on nearby buildings. "This work is expected to be completed by next week, after which we will proceed with reinforcement and concrete laying. The concrete curing process will take one month," said a civic official.

"This work was especially challenging because of the Metro 2A line running above the flyover. The ongoing flow of traffic often limits the available space for construction activities. Due to these constraints, girders are being transported in sections and assembled on-site," said a senior civic official. Mith Chowky, known for its notorious traffic congestion, is a four-arm junction that manages heavy traffic from Madh Island, Kandivali, Borivali, Andheri, and Versova. To alleviate the long wait times at this bottleneck, the civic body commenced construction of an 800-meter T-shaped flyover on April 11, 2022.

The flyover features an eastern arm originating from Girdhar Park, passing over Malad Creek and extending above the traffic junction. The flyover lands near St. Joseph's School, with one arm allowing motorists to bypass the congested traffic island when heading to Malad station and the Western Express Highway. The southbound arm will provide smoother travel for commuters heading to Infinity Mall, Andheri, Juhu, and Bandra. The estimated cost of the flyover is around Rs. 55 crores. However, the flyover will only be accessible to light vehicles due to height restrictions imposed by the elevated route of the Dahisar to Andheri (West) Metro-2 project.