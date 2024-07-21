 Mumbai: BMC Issues Show-Cause Notices To Sub-Engineers For Pothole Delays Amid Heavy Rains And Traffic
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BMC Issues Show-Cause Notices To Sub-Engineers For Pothole Delays Amid Heavy Rains And Traffic

Mumbai: BMC Issues Show-Cause Notices To Sub-Engineers For Pothole Delays Amid Heavy Rains And Traffic

The BMC has made provision of Rs. 250 crore for filling potholes, with separate tenders to fill potholes on the Western and the Eastern Express Highway.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 21, 2024, 02:35 AM IST
article-image
BMC | File pic

The civic authorities have been issuing show-cause notices to sub-engineers who have failed to fill potholes within their respective areas within 48 hours. However, the sub-engineers have cited continuous heavy rainfall and heavy traffic as significant challenges in repairing the roads within the stipulated time. Meanwhile, activists have questioned why ward officials are exempt from scrutiny while sub-engineers are held accountable as scapegoats.

Read Also
Thane: Motorists Struggle With Potholes, Traffic Jams On Bhiwandi-Kalyan Routes Amid Protests And...
article-image

The BMC has assigned 227 sub-engineers to oversee a 2,050 km road network across the city, equating to approximately 9 km per sub-engineer. Over the past two weeks, civic authorities have issued show-cause notices to 13 sub-engineers, questioning why action should not be taken against them for failing to fill potholes promptly. The sub-engineers have voiced concerns, citing challenges in pothole maintenance during heavy rains. They also highlight difficulties in repairing potholes on main roads during daytime hours due to heavy traffic.

A senior civic official said, 'Potholes must be filled promptly to prevent them from expanding. Roads treated with mastic are durable and resilient. Sub-engineers have been specifically appointed to oversee road conditions and ensure potholes are promptly filled.' Meanwhile, Godfrey Pimenta, an activist, said "Church Road at Marol was resurfaced a year ago, and there are potholes on the stretch. The assistant municipal commissioner of ward is highly incompetent and should be demoted immediately.'

Read Also
Mumbai: Youth Congress Launches Campaign Painting Potholes As ‘BMC Vikas’
article-image

Vinod Gholap, president of Fight for Right foundation said, "The sub-engineers are made scape goat, the local ward official should also be held accountable for monitoring roads in their respective areas." As per the civic record, 6,000 complaints of potholes have been received from June 1 to July 19. The BMC has made provision of Rs. 250 crore for filling potholes, with separate tenders to fill potholes on the Western and the Eastern Express Highway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane News: Potholes Add Insult To Injury On Bhiwandi-Kalyan Routes

Thane News: Potholes Add Insult To Injury On Bhiwandi-Kalyan Routes

Maharashtra: BJP, UBT Embark On Poll Management

Maharashtra: BJP, UBT Embark On Poll Management

Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Praises Late Anand Dighe At Trailer Launch Of 'Dharmveer 2

Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Praises Late Anand Dighe At Trailer Launch Of 'Dharmveer 2

Mumbai: Magistrate Court Denies Bail to Kamala Mills Owner Ramesh Gowani in Cheating Case

Mumbai: Magistrate Court Denies Bail to Kamala Mills Owner Ramesh Gowani in Cheating Case

Mumbai: Heavy Rain Lashes Out In Parts Of City; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Next 5 Days

Mumbai: Heavy Rain Lashes Out In Parts Of City; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Next 5 Days