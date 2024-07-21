Mumbai: BMC Issues Show-Cause Notices To Sub-Engineers For Pothole Delays Amid Heavy Rains And Traffic

BMC | File pic

The civic authorities have been issuing show-cause notices to sub-engineers who have failed to fill potholes within their respective areas within 48 hours. However, the sub-engineers have cited continuous heavy rainfall and heavy traffic as significant challenges in repairing the roads within the stipulated time. Meanwhile, activists have questioned why ward officials are exempt from scrutiny while sub-engineers are held accountable as scapegoats.

The BMC has assigned 227 sub-engineers to oversee a 2,050 km road network across the city, equating to approximately 9 km per sub-engineer. Over the past two weeks, civic authorities have issued show-cause notices to 13 sub-engineers, questioning why action should not be taken against them for failing to fill potholes promptly. The sub-engineers have voiced concerns, citing challenges in pothole maintenance during heavy rains. They also highlight difficulties in repairing potholes on main roads during daytime hours due to heavy traffic.

A senior civic official said, 'Potholes must be filled promptly to prevent them from expanding. Roads treated with mastic are durable and resilient. Sub-engineers have been specifically appointed to oversee road conditions and ensure potholes are promptly filled.' Meanwhile, Godfrey Pimenta, an activist, said "Church Road at Marol was resurfaced a year ago, and there are potholes on the stretch. The assistant municipal commissioner of ward is highly incompetent and should be demoted immediately.'

Vinod Gholap, president of Fight for Right foundation said, "The sub-engineers are made scape goat, the local ward official should also be held accountable for monitoring roads in their respective areas." As per the civic record, 6,000 complaints of potholes have been received from June 1 to July 19. The BMC has made provision of Rs. 250 crore for filling potholes, with separate tenders to fill potholes on the Western and the Eastern Express Highway.