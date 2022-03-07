Mumbai: BMC issues show-cause notice to Narayan Rane's Adish Bungalow

Two weeks after conducting an inspection and measurement of premises, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a show-cause notice to Adhish Bungalow in Juhu occupied by Union minister Narayan Rane for alleged illegal alterations. The notice, issued under section 351 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act, is for alleged unauthorised change of use, contravention to the plan approved by the civic body.

The Mumbai civic body in its notice has listed down several alterations, change of use and contravention to the originally approved plan dated 2013. The owner and occupier of the Adhish Bungalow are expected to reply to the notice within the next seven days.

The BMC in the notice has pointed out and listed several changes of use in the basement, terrace of the bungalow and on all but the seventh floor of the bungalow. Most of the garden areas, garden terraces on each of these floors are being used as rooms, even basement service areas were converted into a residence/room the notice has mentioned.

The notice dated March 4, 2022, issued by the designated of K-West ward (Juhu, Andheri West, Versova) of the BMC, addressed to the owner and occupier of the Adhish Bungalow reads: “It has been reported to me, that you have commenced the erection of building/commenced execution of approved use of premises as described in the schedule appended below in contravention to the provision of section 337\342 and 347 of the MMC, Act. Now, I hereby exercise the powers conferred upon me under section 351 (1A) of the said Act, direct you to show sufficient cause, by a statement in writing subscribed by you or by an agent duly authorised by you within seven days as to why the said building or work shall not be removed or altered or pulled down or the use of restored."

"It should be noted that to show sufficient cause means to prove that the work mentioned in the notice is in accordance to section 337/342 and 347 of MMC Act,” the notice further stated.

BMC in the notice stated that if the owner of the bungalow fails to show sufficient cause as directed above, the said building or work will be removed/altered/pulled down/use of premises restored and owners may be prosecuted under section 475 A of the MMC Act which is punishable with imprisonment and fine.

A team of nine officials from the K-west ward of the BMC on February 21 visited the Adhish bungalow owned by union minister Narayan Rane, in order to conduct an inspection and measurement of the structure. The BMC’s action came after Right To Information (RTI) activist Santosh Daundkar filed complaints alleging that the BMC did not take any action on his previous complaints regarding the illegal construction of the bungalow. Daundkarkar alleged that he had filed a complaint since the bungalow was constructed in violation of Coastal Regulations Zone (CRZ) norms.

Both Narayan Rane and his son Nitesh Rane could not be contacted.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 07:02 AM IST