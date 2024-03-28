Mumbai: BMC Issues Notices To Metro Contractors Over Wadala Casting Yard’s Property Tax | File pic

Mumbai: The BMC has issued notices to Mumbai Metro rail contractors over the pending property tax of Rs 370 crore. The contractors working on several ongoing metro works are liable to pay property tax on the casting yard plot in Wadala, said a civic official.

With just three days left to meet the property tax target, the BMC has cracked the whip against big defaulters, including these contractors whose names have been officially released.

A senior civic official said, “As per the agreement, the contractors must pay property tax on the casting yard. However, it has been noticed that the payment has been delayed. The notices were issued on March 19 and we have reminded them about clearing their dues.”

Former corporator Sachin Padwal said, “I raised the issue in a civic law committee in 2018. Several acres of land have been given for a casting yard at Wadala, but the contractors failed to pay the property tax, which is a huge loss for the BMC.”

Meanwhile, the BMC has collected Rs 2,398 crore of property tax against its target of Rs 4,500 crore for fiscal 2023-24. Property tax is the second-highest revenue source of income for the municipal corporation.