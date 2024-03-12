 Mumbai: BMC Invites Tender For Desalination Plant For 5th Time Amid Poor Response from Bidders
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BMC Invites Tender For Desalination Plant For 5th Time Amid Poor Response from Bidders

Mumbai: BMC Invites Tender For Desalination Plant For 5th Time Amid Poor Response from Bidders

To be built in Manori at a cost of ₹3,520 crore, the plant will boast a capacity to process 200 million litres of water daily (MLD).

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 09:25 AM IST
article-image

Amid the failure to find bidders for its ambitious desalination plant project, the BMC on Monday re-invited the tender for a record fifth time, with a final submission date on April 4.

However, the work is likely to be delayed due to the implementation of the model code of conduct ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. To be built in Manori at a cost of Rs3,520 crore, the plant will boast a capacity to process 200 million litres of water daily (MLD).

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC Fails To Get Response For Desalination Project Even After Extending Tender Process
article-image

The BMC supplies 3,900 MLD to the city. However, the city's reliance on its seven lakes for potable water causes anxiety every year before monsoon. Hence, the civic body revived its desalination plant project. The tender for the same was floated on December 4, with a January 4, 2024, deadline. However, the civic body had to extend the bid submission dates thrice.

“We received only one bid for the project. Several other firms requested to give them some time to study (the plan) and then file the bid. So, we are now extending the deadline to next month. The internal process will continue, but the work order will be issued after the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” said a senior civic official.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC Launches Toll-Free Number To Provide Information on Theatres, Gardens & Swimming Pools

Mumbai: BMC Launches Toll-Free Number To Provide Information on Theatres, Gardens & Swimming Pools

Mumbai News: Locals Call For Suspension Of Khar Subway Flyover Tender; Urge BMC To Reconsider Plans

Mumbai News: Locals Call For Suspension Of Khar Subway Flyover Tender; Urge BMC To Reconsider Plans

Mumbai: BMC Invites Tender For Desalination Plant For 5th Time Amid Poor Response from Bidders

Mumbai: BMC Invites Tender For Desalination Plant For 5th Time Amid Poor Response from Bidders

Mumbai: 'Facing Locals' Wrath,' Says Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha; Seeks CM Shinde's Help On...

Mumbai: 'Facing Locals' Wrath,' Says Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha; Seeks CM Shinde's Help On...

Mumbai Accident: 76-Yr-Old Dies In Hit-And-Run During Evening Stroll In Ghatkopar; Case Filed

Mumbai Accident: 76-Yr-Old Dies In Hit-And-Run During Evening Stroll In Ghatkopar; Case Filed