Mumbai: BMC Invites EOI From Licensed Players, Consultants To Upgrade Refuse Transfer Stations At Mahalaxmi, Gorai

BMC | File

Mumbai: The BMC has invited an expression of interest (EOI) from licensed players and consultants for upgrade of its refuse transfer stations (RTS) at Mahalaxmi and Gorai. The interested firm has to create a Detailed Project Report (DPR) and submit their plan for setting up the project. The civic body aims to upgrade these two stations to improve infrastructure through which waste is segregated.

A transfer station is a processing site for the temporary deposition and aggregation of solid waste. The BMC has set up four such facilities, at Mahalaxmi, Kurla, Versova and Gorai. RTS receives solid waste from municipal wards before dumping it at the landfill in Deonar and Kanjurmarg waste processing units. Mahalaxmi RTS receives around 700 metric tonnes (MT), Gorai facility collects 400 MT of waste daily. The BMC intends to upgrade these RTS to improve waste segregation so that it reduces non recyclable waste that goes to the landfills.

Automated segregation at both stations

"These two stations are spread across an area up to one hectare. After the upgrade, the BMC will install compactor machines equipped with conveyor belts for an automated segregation process at these stations. These facilities are on open land and many buildings have come up here in the last few years. So, we will cover the station entirely, so it does not affect the local residents," said a civic official of the solid waste management department.

The city generates around 6,300 metric tons (MT) of waste daily. One-third of the waste collected from nearby wards in small vehicles is unloaded at the waste transfer facility. The waste collected at the RTS is then loaded in large compactors and transported to the dumping ground for disposal. The waste collected from the Mumbai city area is unloaded at Mahalaxmi RTS.