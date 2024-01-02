Mumbai: BMC Invests ₹6.24 Crore In 25 Mobile Misting Units To Tackle Post-Monsoon Air Pollution

Mumbai air pollution |

Mumbai: The BMC has awarded a contract to provide 25 mobile misting units that will be used to spray water mist to settle suspended dust across the city. The machines will be provided by two companies for 366 days in two shifts (excluding monsoon and summer). The civic body will spend Rs. 6.24 crore on rent for the machines.

The city has witnessed an increase in air pollution post-monsoon. So, to combat rising pollution, the BMC undertook several measures to settle dust. However, the plan to procure 30 misting units was put on hold as these machines are available only in the northern states. The civic authorities have approved a proposal to hire 25 mist machines in December 2023.

25 machines to be hired in total

Accordingly, 13 machines will be hired from M/s SA Enterprises, while 12 units will be rented from M/s MI Trading and general suppliers. "If the contractor fails to provide the machine, he will have to pay Rs 15,000 penalties for each vehicle per day. In case of a vehicle breakdown, if an alternate vehicle is not arranged within two hours, the contractor will be charged Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,000 per vehicle in case of negligence," said a civic official.

These machines will be vehicle-mounted and used in the most polluted areas. Earlier, the BMC had eight mist machines, out of which three are in working condition. While one is vehicle-mounted, the other four are on tractors, which makes it difficult to get to each and every ward.