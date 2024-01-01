Mumbai: BMC Issues 868 Stop-Work Notices In 2 Months; Rescinded Only 57 Over Air Pollution Compliance

Mumbai air pollution | FPJ

Mumbai: The BMC has issued 868 stop-work notices in the last two months to builders and contractors involved in various infrastructure projects in Mumbai. However, only 57 notices were rescinded for construction sites that complied with guidelines to control air pollution.

Out of the 6,690 construction and infrastructure sites in the city, 2,995 have received intimation letters since October 25. The specially formed 96 squads across all 24 administrative wards conduct daily inspections at these sites. The squads have issued 603 show-cause notices to both construction and infrastructure sites.

Companies fined for violating guidelines

"Ward-level squads are revisiting sites to ensure they are implementing dust mitigation measures, and FIRs are registered against violators. On December 29, two companies in Grant Road were fined Rs 2 lakh each for violating the guidelines," said a civic official.

The majority of infrastructure projects are underway in the western suburbs, leading to a higher number of violations in K East (Andheri East), H East (Bandra Kurla Complex - BKC), and Bandra East, according to civic sources. The Air Quality Index in Mumbai deteriorated post-monsoon, prompting the civic body to issue guidelines on October 25 for mitigating air pollution. Construction firms were instructed to use sprinklers and fogging machines at their work sites to suppress dust.