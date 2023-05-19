 Mumbai: BMC identifies new flooding spots, promises relief by 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BMC identifies new flooding spots, promises relief by 2025

Mumbai: BMC identifies new flooding spots, promises relief by 2025

After the 2006 deluge, the civic body annually undertakes a string of preventive measures to avoid flooding during monsoon.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Friday, May 19, 2023, 11:08 PM IST
article-image
Picture for Representation | AFP

Ahead of monsoon, the BMC has identified 67 new spots vulnerable to flooding, taking the count of such places to 127. However, it will take two years to implement anti-flooding measures at 43 of these new spots, said the civic body. The remaining 19 spots will be tackled this year, while 480 pumps will be installed in flood-prone areas.

Measures taken by BMC

After the 2006 deluge, the civic body annually undertakes a string of preventive measures to avoid flooding during monsoon. As part of the concerted efforts, it has constructed pumping stations at Haji Ali, Reay road, Worli's Love Grove, Cleveland and Juhu areas. These stations play a crucial role in preventing waterlogging as thousands of liters of water gets pumped into sea. Besides, the BMC also annually undertakes the works of nullah desilting and construction of underground water tanks to keep flooding at bay.

Owing to these efforts, Mumbai didn't come to a standstill during monsoon last year, said BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal, highlighting that the feat was achieved for the first time in five decades. He claimed that the city will not face monsoon woes this year as well, provided the rainfall doesn't cross the 300 mm limit in a day.

Chronic flooding spots

Bandra West, Matunga, Andheri, Malad, Dadar, Dharavi, Kurla

Read Also
Mumbai News: BMC to float tender to tackle flooding of low-lying areas along Mithi river 
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Initiates 'Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle' Centers to Encourage sustainable living

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Initiates 'Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle' Centers to Encourage sustainable living

IRCTC announces Bharat Gaurav tourist train for Sri Rameshwaram-Tirupati: Dakshin yatra route

IRCTC announces Bharat Gaurav tourist train for Sri Rameshwaram-Tirupati: Dakshin yatra route

NSEL scam: Court summons promoters and directors in ₹5,600 scam, questions selective investigation

NSEL scam: Court summons promoters and directors in ₹5,600 scam, questions selective investigation

Mumbai: Man convicted for trying to sexually assault wife before marriage

Mumbai: Man convicted for trying to sexually assault wife before marriage

Mumbai: BMC identifies new flooding spots, promises relief by 2025

Mumbai: BMC identifies new flooding spots, promises relief by 2025