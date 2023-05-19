Mumbai: BMC identifies new flooding spots, promises relief by 2025

Picture for Representation | AFP

Ahead of monsoon, the BMC has identified 67 new spots vulnerable to flooding, taking the count of such places to 127. However, it will take two years to implement anti-flooding measures at 43 of these new spots, said the civic body. The remaining 19 spots will be tackled this year, while 480 pumps will be installed in flood-prone areas.

Measures taken by BMC

After the 2006 deluge, the civic body annually undertakes a string of preventive measures to avoid flooding during monsoon. As part of the concerted efforts, it has constructed pumping stations at Haji Ali, Reay road, Worli's Love Grove, Cleveland and Juhu areas. These stations play a crucial role in preventing waterlogging as thousands of liters of water gets pumped into sea. Besides, the BMC also annually undertakes the works of nullah desilting and construction of underground water tanks to keep flooding at bay.

Owing to these efforts, Mumbai didn't come to a standstill during monsoon last year, said BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal, highlighting that the feat was achieved for the first time in five decades. He claimed that the city will not face monsoon woes this year as well, provided the rainfall doesn't cross the 300 mm limit in a day.

Chronic flooding spots

Bandra West, Matunga, Andheri, Malad, Dadar, Dharavi, Kurla