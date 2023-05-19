Mumbai News: BMC to float tender to tackle flooding of low-lying areas along Mithi river 

FPJ

The BMC is all set to invite tenders in next 8-10 days to install 28 flood gates to prevent flooding of low-lying areas near the Mithi river. However, it will take three long years to complete the project as the civic authorities will have to rehabilitate the slums along the bank of the river. These floodgates will give relief to areas such as Sion, Chunabhatti and Kurla, claims the civic official.

The 17.8-km Mithi river starts at Vihar Lake in Borivali and ends in the Arabian Sea at Mahim Causeway. The water level in the river overflows almost in every monsoon due to which the nearby low-lying areas get flooded.

Vertical flood gates at tidal zones

So it was decided to install vertical flood gates at the tidal zones starting from Mahim Creek. The gates would be closed during high tide to prevent the entry of river water into the stormwater drain. During low tide, the gates will be opened to allow the flow of stormwater into the river. The gates will be deployed during high tide in the monsoon which will help the excess water from drains to be pumped out.

Project to be completed by 2026

The project will help to prevent the flood water from entering residential areas and on railway tracks. The BMC has estimated a budget of ₹2,000 crore for this project and is expected to complete by 2026, said the civic official.

The BMC has also undertaken the work of the Mithi river rejuvenation project which is divided into four phases. Till now, the BMC has completed 95% of the widening and deepening work and 80% of the retaining wall construction along the river. The 6-km part of Mithi river falls under the jurisdiction of the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Authority (MMRDA) and the remaining 11.8-km is under the BMC. The BMC has spent ₹646 crore and MMRDA ₹504 crore on the river till now. As per the BMC's budget for 2023-24, around ₹3,691.63 crore of work is still pending.

