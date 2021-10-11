Mumbai: BMC headquarters illuminates in pink on International day of girl child

On the occasion of International day of girl child, the BMC Headquarters ) headquarters has been lit up in pink on Monday.

(UN) started celebrating International Girls' Day on October 11 every year since 2011. This day is celebrated with the aim of creating awareness about the problems faced by girls all over the world and giving them their rights.

"This is a joint initiative with @CanadainIndia to spread awareness about the rights of the girl child", BMC said in a statement.

"This year's theme- 'Digital Generation, Our Generation' highlights the message that girls must have enough access to use digital technology for Freedom of Expression & Rights", the tweet added.

Canada had led the UN to celebrate International Girls' Day. According to a report by TOI, the Consul General of Canada in Mumbai had written a letter to the BMC administration requesting that on October 11, 2021, the BMC headquarters be illuminated in pink. Respecting this request and raising awareness about the rights of girls, the BMC headquarters was lit up with pink lights.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 10:21 PM IST