Mumbai: BMC Fines Contractor With ₹1 Lakh Penalty For Air Pollution Violations In Bandra & Khar

Mumbai air pollution | Salman Ansari

The BMC has slapped a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on a contractor conducting road and infrastructure work in the western suburbs. In its continuous action against the contractor for flouting air pollution mitigation norms, the civic body has also collected a fine of Rs 46 lakh since November 4.

During an inspection, the civic team noticed that the contractor did not comply with the air pollution mitigation norms while concreting St Anthony Road in Bandra and Madhu Park Road in Khar West. Besides imposing the fine, the contractor was warned to immediately take measures to prevent air-pollution, said civic sources from H-West ward. The BMC’s air pollution mitigation norms issued on October 25 mandate barricading construction sites, including continuous washing of the premises.

There are 6,690 construction and infrastructure sites in the city, out of which 2,995 have been sent intimation letters in the last two and half months. Special 96 squads formed in all 24 administrative wards are carrying out daily inspections of such sites in their respective areas, the BMC has said. The squad has sent 617 show cause notices and 895 stop work notices to the construction as well as infrastructure sites till now.