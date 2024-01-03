 Mumbai News: BMC Nets ₹45.77 Lakh Fine To Control Air Pollution
SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Wednesday, January 03, 2024, 12:51 AM IST
article-image
BMC | File pic

Mumbai: The BMC has registered 1,207 cases and collected a fine of ₹45.77 lakh to control air pollution by taking action against illegal dumping of debris and burning garbage at construction sites from October 25 to December 31, 2023.

The highest fine of ₹7.69 lakh was collected from 97 violators in Bandra, Khar and Santacruz West areas. From November 4 to December 29, 2023, the civic body collected a fine of ₹27.19 lakh from violators for not cleaning premises and not covering dumping trucks. Around 282 cases were registered for illegal dumping of debris on the roadside and a fine of ₹16 lakh was collected from violators.

In June, the civic body started a dedicated WhatsApp number (81696-81696), also known as the ‘Chief Minister Clean Mumbai Helpline,’ for garbage complaints. The helpline enables the civic officials to take necessary action against violators. The actions followed after the city recorded a rise in air-pollution post monsoon.

