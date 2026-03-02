Mumbai: BMC Faces Massive Staff Shortage; State To Address Crisis With New Civic Recruitments | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is grappling with a severe manpower crunch, with more than 56,000 posts lying vacant across departments. The shortfall has been a persistent concern, particularly as the civic body oversees major infrastructure projects, public health systems and essential services for a population of over 1.2 crore residents. From road works and sewage management to hospitals and disaster response, several wings are operating under sustained pressure due to limited staff strength.

The issue has gained renewed attention after the Maharashtra government announced a large-scale recruitment drive to fill 70,000 posts across various state departments, according to a report by Loksatta. As part of this broader hiring initiative, 9,295 positions are slated to be filled within the BMC.

These proposed appointments are expected to offer some relief to the municipal administration, which has been managing critical services despite workforce constraints. However, with the scale of vacancies far exceeding the number of posts currently being filled, employee unions and civic observers say sustained recruitment efforts will be essential to strengthen administrative efficiency and service delivery in the city.

Sanjay Kamble-Baperkar, Vice President of the Municipal Employees Kamgar Sena, has written to Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, urging the civic body to expedite recruitment following the announcement.

According to data shared by Loksatta, the BMC currently has a sanctioned strength of 1,45,256 posts across various departments. Of these, only 89,130 positions are filled, leaving 56,126 posts vacant. The administration confirmed that recruitment for 9,295 posts across different cadres is underway. So far, the process for 5,486 posts has been completed, while the remaining vacancies will be filled in phases based on urgency and operational requirements.

With thousands of positions in the pipeline, the recruitment drive is being seen as a significant step towards strengthening Mumbai’s civic administration. However, given that over 56,000 posts are currently vacant, even the proposed 9,295 recruitments will address only a portion of the overall shortage.

The state government’s announcement has raised expectations that the long-pending vacancies in the BMC will now begin to be filled in a phased and systematic manner.

