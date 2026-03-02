Mumbai: CBI Launches Major Probe Into LIC Officers Over Alleged ₹4 Lakh Bribe In Death Claims

CBI Launches Major Probe Into LIC Officers Over Alleged ₹4 Lakh Bribe In Death Claims | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The CBI has initiated a probe against two LIC officers for allegedly demanding an undue advantage in the form of money for settling LIC death claims. An FIR was registered by the CBI in Pune on February 26 on charges of criminal conspiracy and offences relating to demand of undue advantage under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to the FIR, a written complaint was filed by a Beed resident alleging that C Kadam and M Patil, LIC officials from Aurangabad, demanded Rs 4 lakh as undue advantage for settling death claims related to six policies of a deceased man. The nominees were his sister and mother.

The complainant, the son of the deceased’s sister, had submitted death claim applications in October 2025 following the policyholder’s accidental death on August 6, 2025. As per the complaint, the two officers visited the complainant’s residence on January 20, 2026, and verified documents.

Later, during a WhatsApp call on February 23, 2026, Kadam allegedly demanded Rs 4 lakh, 10% of the claim value of Rs 40 lakh, stating that the amount would be shared between him and Patil. The complainant subsequently approached the CBI in his capacity as the son of the nominee, his mother, the FIR stated.

