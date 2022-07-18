Mumbai: BMC explores better pothole-filling methods | FPJ Photo

Mumbai: To address the pothole menace recurring every monsoon, the BMC is now mulling improving the current methods used for filling the road craters. As of now, the civic body resorts to either cold mix technology or paver blocks to repair potholes. However, the chemical aesthetics applied on roads get washed if it rains cats and dogs. Hence, the civic body is now of the view to explore and experiment better methods for getting rid of bad roads.

As rains subsided on Sunday, a team of senior civic officials and contractors headed by BMC additional commissioner P Velarasu visited several areas dotted with potholes. Accompanied by deputy commissioner Ulhas Mahale and chief engineers from stormwater drainage and roads departments, Velarasu surveyed Swami Vivekanand Marg Ramkunwar Junction Dahisar East, R M Bhattad junction Borivali West, Mahatma Gandhi marg, Laljipada junction Kandivali West. They also went around Goregaon, Jogeshwari, Andheri and Juhu.

Post visit, Velarasu discussed the infra problem with the officials. "Potholes are filled by cold mix technology but the material gets washed out in heavy showers, which can lead to accidents. So, it's necessary to test new engineering methods to fill potholes effectively," he said.

He directed Mahale to conduct meeting with senior officials, and come up with an "effective method" to fill potholes. He also asked the civic officials to coordinate with Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority and get potholes filled on the roads where Metro railway work is being carried out.