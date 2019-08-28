Mumbai: BMC employees threaten to go on strike on August 28 over unresolved demands

The employees of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have threatened to go on strike over unresolved demands on August 28 at Azad Maidan.
According to the Indian Express, the BMC employees have cited that their demands regarding biometric attendance system, seventh pay commission agreement and group insurance policy remain unmet. The coordination committee of all the unions called for a strike if decisions into scrapping the biometric system and rectifying the agreement of the seventh pay panel among other things were not taken immediately.
Sukhdeo Kashid, a member of the coordination committee, told the Indian Express, “Due to problems in the biometric system, several employees face salary cuts every month; some have even got zero salary due to errors. We had brought this issue to the notice of senior officials but there is no relief and people are still losing their salary even when they are present at work. The group insurance policy for which employees had paid premium is also not working. When they needed help during a medical emergency, insurance was not available. There are many discrepancies in the seventh pay commission agreement. We have asked the administration to rectify these but there is no initiative. We will take out a morcha to warn the administration on Wednesday.”
The warning comes amid an ongoing stand-off between the administration of Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) and the union over demands such as salary and merger of the BEST budget with that of the BMC.
