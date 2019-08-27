MNS writes letter to BMC for changing the ED name plate

Mumbai: MNS has handed over a letter to the BMC A ward office, demanding to put up the ED’s name plate in Marathi on Monday. After ED enquired MNS chief Raj Thackeray last week over the purchasing of the Kohinoor building plot in Dadar.

Now, MNS has turned aggressive and wrote a letter to BMC for putting up the name plate in Marathi. ED had issued notice to Raj Thackeray over the sale purchase of the Kohinoor plot in Dadar.

On August 22, Raj was called for the inquiry at the ED office in Mumbai, and the probe went on for 8 hours. Later, MNS leader Arvind Gawde shot off a letter to the A ward officer and sent its copies to district collector and ED office, seeking to put up the name plate in Marathi.

MNS has sought to follow rules set up by the Maha Shops and Establishment Act, which states the name plate of shops and esatablishment must be in Marathi.