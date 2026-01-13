Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Officials Review Polling Preparations In N Ward, Focus On Arrangements For Voters With Disabilities & More

Mumbai: As Mumbai is set to go to the polls for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections on January 15, the Additional Municipal Commissioner on Tuesday, January 13, conducted a thorough inspection of polling preparations in the N ward. According to the BMC website, Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Joshi visited the Central Election Centre Office in the N Ward and the polling station at Shivaji Technical Institute.

During the inspection, Dr Joshi gave instructions to ensure that all necessary facilities for voters are fully operational on polling day, including the need for prompt assistance and accessible arrangements for voters with disabilities, maintain regular cleaning of mobile toilets, and ensure adequate supply of drinking water.

Earlier, BMC commissioner and district election officer Bhushan Gagrani on Monday said the civic body is "well prepared" for the upcoming polls scheduled for January 15. To facilitate smooth polling, the civic administration has set up 10,231 polling stations at 2,278 polling booths, almost equal to the last Maharashtra Assembly election, across Mumbai.

A total of 64,375 polling staff have been deployed along with 4,500 volunteers to assist voters at polling stations, while over 22,000 police personnel will be deployed to oversee the law and order situation.

For voting, more than 20,000 electronic voting machine (EVM) control units and over 25,000 ballot units have been arranged. Moreover, for the first time, 140 backup units of Printable Auxiliary Display Units (PADU) have been arranged. Explaining about the PADU machines, Gagrani said, these machines will function as backup systems and will be activated in the event of any technical malfunction in the EVM control units, thereby ensuring accuracy and continuity in the counting process.

Number of Candidates and Voters in Mumbai

The polls are set to be held across 227 civic wards, with 1,700 candidates in the fray, including 878 females and 822 males. As many as 1,03,44,315 eligible voters, comprising 55,15,707 males, 48,26,509 females and 1,099 others, can exercise their right to vote.

