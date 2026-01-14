 Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Metro 3 Aqua Line To Run Extended Services On Polling Day
To support the BMC elections on January 15, Metro 3 Aqua Line services will run from 5 am to midnight from both Aarey JVLR and Cuffe Parade terminals, with additional trains operated to ensure smooth travel for polling personnel and essential staff.

Metro 3 Aqua Line services will operate with extended timings across Mumbai to facilitate polling staff movement on BMC election day | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Jan 14: With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections scheduled on January 15, the city’s underground Metro 3, known as the Aqua Line, will operate with extended timings to facilitate the movement of polling personnel and essential staff, ensuring smooth and convenient travel throughout the polling day.

Additional services announced

As per the project implementing authority, additional train services will be operated on election day to facilitate polling staff. Trains will operate from 5 am to 12 midnight from both Aarey JVLR and Cuffe Parade terminals.

Last train at midnight

The last train will depart at 12 midnight from both Aarey JVLR and Cuffe Parade terminals.

