Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Metro 3 Aqua Line To Run Extended Services On Polling Day

Mumbai, Jan 14: With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections scheduled on January 15, the city’s underground Metro 3, known as the Aqua Line, will operate with extended timings to facilitate the movement of polling personnel and essential staff, ensuring smooth and convenient travel throughout the polling day.

Additional services announced

As per the project implementing authority, additional train services will be operated on election day to facilitate polling staff. Trains will operate from 5 am to 12 midnight from both Aarey JVLR and Cuffe Parade terminals.

Last train at midnight

The last train will depart at 12 midnight from both Aarey JVLR and Cuffe Parade terminals.

