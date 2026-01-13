Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Hotels, Restaurants To Promote Voting Through HRAWI Drive

With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections scheduled for January 15, 2026, hotels and restaurants across Mumbai will encourage citizens to vote as part of a new awareness drive launched by the Hotel and Restaurant Association (Western India) (HRAWI). | X @HRAWIOfficial & File Pic

Mumbai: With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections scheduled for January 15, 2026, hotels and restaurants across Mumbai will encourage citizens to vote as part of a new awareness drive launched by the Hotel and Restaurant Association (Western India) (HRAWI).

Pledge to Vote

Under its ‘Pledge to Vote’ campaign, HRAWI has asked its member establishments to display placards reminding patrons of the polling date and the importance of exercising their voting rights. The initiative is in line with the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme and follows a similar campaign carried out during the Maharashtra Assembly Elections in 2024.

The association has issued an advisory circular to its members, urging them to use their daily interaction with customers and staff to spread awareness about voting. Hotels and restaurants have been encouraged to involve not only guests but also employees and the wider community in the campaign.

Industry Responsibility

“As a responsible industry body, we believe that encouraging voter participation is not just a civic duty but a collective responsibility. The ‘Pledge to Vote’ campaign is about creating awareness at the grassroots level. The hospitality sector interacts with millions of citizens every day, and through this campaign, we aim to use that reach to strengthen democratic engagement ahead of the BMC elections,” said Jimmy Shaw, President of HRAWI.

To further motivate voters, members have also been advised to offer select discounts or benefits to patrons who show proof of voting, such as the indelible ink mark applied on polling day.

Wide Outreach

“Our establishments are ideal touch-points for voter outreach. Small reminders, visible messaging and positive reinforcement, whether through signage, social media, or small voter-appreciation incentives, can go a long way in motivating citizens to vote. We urge our members to actively participate and help build a culture of informed and enthusiastic voting,” said Pradeep Shetty, Spokesperson of HRAWI.

The campaign aims to boost voter turnout in the upcoming civic elections by using the wide reach of Mumbai’s hospitality sector to promote democratic participation.

