 Mumbai: BMC Deploys Special Squads To Curb Construction Site Air Pollution
Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani convened a review meeting on Monday at BMC headquarters to discuss the increasing air pollution levels in the city.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 01:09 AM IST
BMC | File pic

Mumbai experienced smoggy conditions and worsened air quality as wind patterns shifted post-monsoon. To combat air pollution, civic authorities have directed officials to activate special squads across 24 administrative wards for daily inspections of construction sites starting next week. Additionally, the authorities will focus on preventing activities that contribute to air quality deterioration, such as the burning of wood and other materials for cooking at construction sites, as well as the lighting of bonfires.

Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani convened a review meeting on Monday at BMC headquarters to discuss the increasing air pollution levels in the city. He instructed that the Assistant Commissioners of all 24 administrative wards, along with officials and staff from the Building Proposal Department, must regularly monitor the implementation of measures to reduce air pollution at construction sites.

Additionally, a special squad will be established in each ward, consisting of two ward engineers, one police official, one marshal, and a vehicle. Each team will be led by a senior official from the respective civic ward. The number of teams will be determined based on the size of the ward: small wards will have two teams each, medium wards will have four teams each, and large wards will have six teams each.

According to the 27 guidelines, construction and infrastructure sites must erect metal sheets around their periphery, cover all buildings under construction with green cloth, jute sheets, or tarpaulin, and ensure continuous spraying of water during demolition. Additionally, CCTV installations are required. The construction sites that fail to comply with these guidelines received notices, sealed, or work can be halted until necessary measures are implemented. 

