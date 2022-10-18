e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: BMC declares 2021-22 'Mayor Ideal Teachers' award

The BMC will soon organise the program and felicitate them. There are 20,000 teachers in different primary, secondary, aided, and unaided schools in Mumbai.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 12:52 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: BMC declares 2021-22 'Mayor Ideal Teachers' award | PTI
BMC has declared 2021-22 'Mayor Ideal Teachers' award to 50 teachers of Mumbai. Out of the 50, 35 teachers are women and 15 are men.

According to Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, 103 teachers had applied for the award out of which 50 were selected. BMC officers interviewed all 103 teachers.

article-image

BMC will felicitate the teachers by giving them a Gold plated trophy, a certificate and Rs 10,000 along with a Shawl and coconut.

Since 1971 BMC has been giving this award to the teachers who do good work and contribute to the education system. In 1971, only two teachers were felicitated. Later BMC made changes and increased the number of teachers to be awarded. Since 2011, 50 teachers are being awarded.

According to Bhide, BMC has set up criteria for the selection of teachers for the award. To get nominated, teachers must complete 10 years in school teaching and should have taken efforts to stop school drop out rates as well as increase new enrollments. The teachers should have done outstanding work in their tenure. The nominated teachers style of teaching and method should have helped students to improve learning. All of these points are considered while selecting the Ideal teachers. 

