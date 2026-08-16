Mumbai: BMC Conducts Anti-Encroachment Drive In G/North Ward Under ‘Pedestrian First’ Campaign, Clears Illegal Structures & Shops |

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday conducted an anti-encroachment drive in G/North Ward as part of its ‘Pedestrian First’ campaign.

During the drive, action was taken against illegal businesses operating on roads and footpaths, unauthorised constructions and vehicles parked without permission along S. K. Bole Road and Bhavani Shankar Road.

Visuals of the drive were shared by the BMC on its official X account. The visuals showed a JCB being used to remove unauthorised structures and shops built on or near pedestrian pathways.

BMC targets footpath encroachments

Employees from the Vigilance, Licensing, Encroachment and Solid Waste Management departments, along with the police and other concerned departments, were present during the drive.

Meanwhile, the BMC has been implementing its ‘Pedestrian First’ campaign across Mumbai, focusing on making roads and footpaths safer and more accessible for pedestrians.

337 actions in two weeks

According to the latest reports, between August 1 and 14, the civic body carried out 337 actions under the campaign. The drive resulted in the removal of 77 unauthorised structures and 112 unauthorised hawkers, along with 49 street furniture items, 63 storage materials, 27 shop signboards, 14 signboards and 49 banners obstructing footpaths.

The campaign also included the rectification of 25 structures adjoining authorised shops, repairs to eight footpaths, and the removal of eight unauthorised parking spaces that were obstructing pedestrian movement.

Monthly footpath inspections planned

The BMC has stated that it will continue monitoring footpaths to keep them free of encroachments and obstructions. At least 90 per cent of footpaths in every ward will be inspected monthly. The civic body will also maintain regular surveillance to prevent cleared footpaths from being re-encroached and has urged citizens, businesses and other stakeholders to keep public spaces free of obstructions.