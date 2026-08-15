BMC Clears 68 Km Of Footpaths Under ‘Pedestrians First’ Drive, 443 Encroachment Actions Taken |

Mumbai: Despite corporators questioning the ground-level execution of the BMC’s ‘Pedestrians First’ initiative, the civic body continues its encroachment crackdown. In the first phase, 200 footpaths are being targeted, with work underway on 81. So far, nearly 68 km of footpaths have been cleared, with 443 enforcement actions initiated.

The initiative focuses on footpaths connecting railway and Metro stations, schools, colleges, hospitals, civic and government offices, religious places and other high-footfall areas. As part of the drive, the civic body is clearing encroachments, unauthorised structures, hawker obstructions, stored materials, signboards, banners and other impediments to ensure safer and unobstructed pedestrian movement across Mumbai.

Total action taken

Between August 1 and 14, the BMC carried out 337 actions under this drive. The campaign resulted in the removal of 77 unauthorised structures and 112 unauthorised hawkers, along with 49 street furniture items, 63 storage materials, 27 shop signboards, 14 signboards and 49 banners obstructing footpaths. The drive also included rectification of 25 structures adjoining authorised shops, repairs to 8 footpaths, and removal of 8 unauthorised parking spaces that were obstructing pedestrian movement.

Improving safety, quality and usability

"Along with clearing unauthorised hawkers, licensed vendors have been directed to operate strictly within their designated areas, with stock, signboards and display materials kept within prescribed limits. The drive also targets unauthorised ramps, inward-opening property entrances, improper tree pruning and faulty footpath construction. Broken sections, uneven levels and other physical obstructions are being removed to ensure safe, continuous and accessible pedestrian pathways," said a civic official.

Continuous monitoring

The BMC will continuously monitor footpaths to keep them free of encroachments and obstructions, with at least 90% of footpaths in every ward inspected monthly. Assistant Commissioners will oversee enforcement, supported by weekly ward-level reports with before-and-after photographs. Deputy Commissioners will verify the reports, while Additional Commissioners will review progress fortnightly. Complaints received through the MARG Portal will be addressed within the prescribed timeframe and regularly monitored, official added.

Prevent encroachment

The BMC will maintain regular surveillance to prevent cleared footpaths from being re-encroached and has urged citizens, businesses and other stakeholders to keep them free of obstructions. Repeat violations will invite strict action under the law. Pedestrian safety remains a key concern, with pedestrians accounting for 44% of Mumbai’s road accident fatalities in 2023, according to the city’s Road Safety Annual Report.

Dhaval Shah, Lokhandwala Oshiwara Residents Association (LOCA), has pointed out that such drives are only temporary. Encroachers removed in the morning often return to the same spot by evening. Therefore, the action should be carried out by a centralised squad rather than ward-level officials, particularly given allegations of involvement or collusion between some ward officials and hawkers.

Vinod Gholap, chairperson of the Fight for Right Foundation, said, ‘While the action against encroachments is certainly welcome, the real challenge lies in ensuring that the footpaths remain encroachment-free permanently. Repeated drives will serve little purpose if the encroachers are allowed to return once the enforcement teams leave. The authorities must put in place sustained monitoring and strict enforcement to prevent the problem from recurring.’

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