Bhiwandi’s Borivali-Padgha Marks Independence Day With Students’ Message Of Unity And Harmony | AI

Bhiwandi: Once in the spotlight over allegations of anti-national activities, the Borivali-Padgha region in Bhiwandi taluka presented a strikingly different image on Independence Day, as hundreds of students gathered under the national flag to celebrate unity, patriotism and communal harmony.

Students From Urdu, Marathi And English Schools Join Unity Celebration

The Independence Day programme, organised by the Borivali Gram Panchayat on August 15, brought together students from Urdu, Marathi and English-medium schools, turning the event into a vibrant display of national integration.

The participation of children from diverse educational backgrounds emerged as the highlight of the celebration, with students enthusiastically taking part in cultural and patriotic activities while conveying a strong message of togetherness.

Children From Diverse Backgrounds Highlight Role Of Education In Bridging Divides

One of the most significant aspects of the event was the coming together of students from different linguistic and educational streams on a single platform. Their collective participation underscored the role of education in bridging social divides and fostering a sense of national identity.

The programme was organised under the leadership of Sohrab Gujar, Ziyad Sohrab Gujar and the Borivali Gram Panchayat. Administrative arrangements were overseen by Anwar Abdul Pinjari, Administrator of the Gram Panchayat, and Ganesh Jadhav, Gram Panchayat Officer.

Several prominent personalities attended the event, including Senior Police Inspector of Padgha Police Station Pankaj Giri, former Zilla Parishad Works Committee Chairman Vishnu Chande, former Panchayat Samiti Deputy Chairman Mushir Nachan, former Bhiwandi Rural Congress President Sharad Thackeray, entrepreneur Sajid Khot, Police Sub-Inspector Sudharkar and police officer Rupesh Jadhav.

Gram Panchayat members Akbar Abdulla Khot, Musaddiq Mulla, Mujib Kaskar, Dilip Dive and Ashwini Kashivale were also present, along with Saad Kaskar, Ali Hare, Qais Bardi, Shagaf Mulla, Kamlesh Jadhav and other members and staff of the Gram Panchayat.

Speakers at the event highlighted the significance of Independence Day and encouraged students to play an active role in strengthening the country's unity, integrity and brotherhood, reinforcing the belief that the younger generation remains the strongest force for positive social change.

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