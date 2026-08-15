Mumbai University Holds ‘Student Dialogue’ In Hostels To Address Concerns And Promote NEP Opportunities | AI

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai administration interacted directly with students residing in its hostels on Independence Day as part of its ‘Student Dialogue’ initiative, aimed at understanding students’ concerns and expectations while informing them about educational and skill-development opportunities under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Officials Visit Four Hostels To Understand Academic And Residential Concerns

As part of the initiative, university officials visited Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil Boys’ Hostel, Jagannath Shankarsheth Boys’ Hostel, Madam Cama Girls’ Hostel and the New Girls’ Hostel to interact with students and understand issues concerning their academic and residential experience.

At Madam Cama Girls’ Hostel, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ravindra Kulkarni and Registrar Dr Prasad Karande met with students and discussed their concerns and expectations. They also briefed the students about various initiatives undertaken by the university under NEP 2020, along with educational opportunities, skill-based programmes and courses aimed at supporting students’ career development.

University Highlights Student Welfare And Better Hostel Facilities

During the interaction, the university administration said that student welfare was being given priority and that measures were being undertaken to make hostel facilities and the academic and residential environment safer, better equipped and more student-centric.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Ajay Bhamre visited Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil Boys’ Hostel and interacted with students. He said the university was working towards the overall development of students.

Sports And Student Development Officials Discuss Issues At Hostel

At Jagannath Shankarsheth Boys’ Hostel, Director of Sports Dr Manoj Reddy and Director of the Department of Student Development Dr Sunil Patil met students and discussed their concerns.

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Students at the New Girls’ Hostel interacted with Superintendent Dr Madhura Kulkarni and Director of the Board of Examinations and Evaluation Dr Pooja Raundal, who sought to understand their expectations and concerns.

The administration said the initiative was not limited to listening to students' grievances but also involved taking necessary measures for their speedy resolution. The university stated that it would continue engaging with students regularly and work towards creating a better academic environment conducive to their overall development.

The ‘Student Dialogue’ initiative is part of the university’s stated student-centric approach, with the administration seeking to establish direct communication with students while also familiarising them with academic, skill-development and career opportunities available through the university.

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