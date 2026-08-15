Yashwantrao Chavan Centre Invites Entries For Dr Kumud Bansal Educational Book Award 2026 | AI

Mumbai: The Shikshan Vikas Manch of Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, Mumbai, has invited teachers, authors and publishers to submit books for the Dr Kumud Bansal Outstanding Educational Book Award 2026, an initiative aimed at encouraging quality educational writing and research.

Award Aims To Promote Quality Educational Writing And Research

The annual award seeks to recognise authors engaged in research, academic study and thoughtful writing on education, while encouraging the use of published educational literature to improve the quality of school education, teaching-learning processes and the academic development of teachers and students.

The 2026 award will be presented on January 3, 2027, during the 17th State-Level Education Conference to be held at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai. The information was provided by Dr Madhav Suryawanshi, Chief Coordinator of Shikshan Vikas Manch.

Initiative Seeks Wider Reach For Research-Based Educational Literature

The award also aims to take research and experience-based writing by teachers, educationists, researchers and authors to a wider educational audience and encourage the practical use of such literature in school education.

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Under the award, the selected author will receive a cash prize of ₹21,000, a memento and a certificate of appreciation. The publisher of the selected book will receive a memento and certificate of appreciation.

Books on educational subjects published between October 1, 2025 and September 30, 2026 will be eligible for consideration.

Authors and publishers interested in participating have been asked to submit two copies of their book by October 15, 2026.

The books should be sent to the Education Department of Yashwantrao Chavan Centre.

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