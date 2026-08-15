Mumbai Celebrates 80th Independence Day With Flag Hoisting, Cultural Events And Public Initiatives | AI

Mumbai marked India’s 80th Independence Day on Saturday with flag-hoisting ceremonies, cultural programmes, public initiatives and community activities held across institutions and public spaces.

‘Vande Mataram’ Gets Prominent Place In 2026 Independence Day Celebrations

This year’s celebrations also featured the government’s new protocol around 'Vande Mataram’, with the National Song given a prominent place in Independence Day programmes. The 2026 celebrations also mark 150 years of Vande Mataram.

Western Railway GM Hoists Tricolour At Churchgate Headquarters

At Western Railway headquarters in Churchgate, General Manager Ramashray Pandey hoisted the National Flag and inspected the ceremonial parade of the Railway Protection Force. Addressing railway employees and their families, Pandey paid tribute to freedom fighters, martyrs and others who contributed to the freedom struggle and urged railway staff to continue their efforts towards the development of the country.

The Western Railway Women's Welfare Organisation also marked the occasion through a donation drive. Essential utility items, including chairs, tables, water purifiers, wheelchairs and refrigerators, were donated to the T-55 Building under Jagjivan Ram Hospital, which accommodates railway employees and their family members undergoing treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital. Additional water purifiers and a microwave oven were donated to Jagjivan Ram Hospital.

IIT Bombay Celebrates Independence Day With Flag Hoisting And Cultural Events

At IIT Bombay, Director Prof. Shireesh Kedare unfurled the National Flag near the Nandan Nilekani Main Building in the presence of chief guest and distinguished alumnus Suhas Mehta. The programme included the National Song, National Anthem and a cultural performance by students.

The institute also held Staff Excellence Awards to recognise outstanding contributions by non-teaching employees. Four employees were felicitated for completing 40 years of service at IIT Bombay.

Mumbai Airport Marks I-Day With Performances And CISF Showcase

At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, the airport community celebrated the occasion through performances by the Mumbai Airport Operations team, airline partners and other stakeholders, alongside a showcase by the CISF.

Meanwhile, Sir J. J. Group of Hospitals marked the day with a vaccination drive organised by Sir JJH MARD, in which 440 beneficiaries were vaccinated. The initiative received support from the Rotaract Club of Juhu Beach, MOC Cancer Care Foundation, the Department of Community Medicine and other hospital departments, faculty, resident doctors, interns, nursing staff and volunteers.

A separate programme was organised at the Haj Committee of India in Mumbai in collaboration with trainee teachers of R.C. Mahim D.El.Ed. College. The programme featured street plays, patriotic songs, multilingual speeches and dramatic portrayals of freedom fighters. The performances focused on the freedom struggle, national unity and India's cultural diversity.

Haj Committee of India CEO Shah Nawaz, IAS, encouraged the trainee teachers and presented certificates and prizes to students and teachers. The event was conducted under the guidance of R.C. Mahim D.El.Ed. College Principal Dr. Khalid Khan, with the college's trainee teachers and faculty contributing to the programme.

The celebrations concluded on a musical note, with second-year trainee teacher Mansuri Mehak presenting the National Anthem accompanied by a flute rendition.

From railway headquarters and educational institutions to hospitals, the airport and public spaces, Independence Day celebrations across Mumbai combined traditional patriotic ceremonies with cultural performances, public welfare initiatives and community participation.

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