Independence Day 2026: Dy CM Eknath Shinde Inaugurates TMC Mayor, Deputy Mayor Chambers, Launches Electric Buses In Thane

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde inaugurated the new TMC Mayor and Deputy Mayor chambers and launched electric buses in Thane | AI Generated File Image

Thane, August 15, 2026: In a major administrative and infrastructural boost on Independence Day, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde formally inaugurated the newly constructed official chambers for Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Mayor Sharmila Pimplekar and Deputy Mayor Krishna Patil at the municipal headquarters.

Marking the ceremonial ribbon-cutting, Deputy Chief Minister Shinde, alongside key civic dignitaries, inaugurated both executive offices, which have been designed to streamline municipal governance, optimise administrative functions, and improve public service delivery for the citizens of Thane.

Following the opening, senior leadership convened for an administrative review session to evaluate ongoing citywide infrastructure projects and urban development frameworks.

New Electric Buses Launched

In alignment with state environmental goals, Deputy Chief Minister Shinde also officially launched new electric buses (EVs) into the Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) fleet during the event.

The rollout of these zero-emission transit vehicles represents a key step towards expanding sustainable public transport, reducing urban carbon footprints, and advancing eco-friendly mobility across the region.

Civic Leaders Attend Event

The ceremonial event brought together prominent regional leaders and civic administrators, including:

Member of Parliament: Naresh Mhaske

Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs): Ravindra Phatak and Niranjan Davkhare

TMC Commissioner: Saurabh Rao

House Leader: Hanumant Jagdale

Group Leader: Pawan Kadam

Senior Corporators: Ram Repale, Sanjay Waghule, Sanjay Bhoir, Sandeep Lele, Mukesh Mokashi, and Minal Sankhe

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Representatives from the Mahayuti alliance were also present to mark the double inauguration, underscoring joint civic and state commitments to upgrading governance facilities and public transit infrastructure in Thane.

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