Maharashtra Govt, Thane Municipal Corporation To Fully Support Cochlear Implant Surgeries For Hearing-Impaired Children: Dy CM Eknath Shinde | VIDEO

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde interacted with children who underwent cochlear implant surgeries at a TMC event in Thane | AI Generated File Image

Thane, August 13, 2026: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declared on Friday, August 13, that the state government and the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) will extend all necessary assistance—ensuring no shortage of funds—for cochlear implant surgeries in children with congenital hearing impairment.

Speaking at a special awareness drive and celebration event organised by the TMC, Deputy CM Shinde interacted with children who successfully underwent cochlear implant procedures under the medical leadership of prominent ENT surgeon Dr Pradeep Uppal.

Eknath Shinde Live । ठाणे



कॉन्क्लिअर इम्प्लान्ट शस्त्रक्रिया झालेल्या मुलांना व कर्णबधिर मुलांना ऐकण्या - बोलण्याचा आनंद सोहळा व मूकबधिर बालकांसाठी जनजागृती कार्यक्रम - लाईव्ह https://t.co/XMOxxiUUw0 — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) August 14, 2026

Shinde Stresses Early Intervention

Addressing the gathering, Shinde emphasised the critical need for early detection and intervention.

"When treated at a young age, corrective procedures like cochlear implants yield 100% effective results. The joy on these children's faces and the relief in their parents' eyes represent the true success of this initiative. There will be no shortage of funds for these operations. I direct the administration to compile a comprehensive list of children requiring treatment; both the State Government and the TMC stand firmly behind them."

The event witnessed wide representation from local leadership and healthcare professionals, including mayor Sharmila Pimpale, deputy mayor Krishna Patil, Leader of the House Hanmant Jagdale, Leader of Opposition Ashraf alias Shanu Pathan, Shiv Sena Group Leader Pawan Kadam, and Naupada-Kopri Committee Chairperson Minal Sankhe, Dr Rani Shinde, Mangesh Chivate (Medical Assistance Cell), Dr Pradeep Uppal and Dr Uma Uppal (Jupiter Hospital), alongside Kiran Nakti of the Divyang Kala Kendra.

Children Present Emotional Skit

A poignant skit performed by children who underwent the surgery—written and directed by Kiran Nakti of Divyang Kala Kendra—depicted the emotional turmoil of families discovering their child's hearing impairment, the struggle for financial aid, and the overwhelming joy when the child hears and speaks for the first time post-surgery.

Moved by the performance, Shinde lauded the artistic initiative and inaugurated Divyang Kala Kendra's new talent discovery programme, "Shodh Kalakarancha... Divyangatil Kalagunanacha" (In Search of Artists... Talents in the Differently-Abled).

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Financial Assistance Handed Over

During the event, Deputy CM Shinde also handed over an official financial assistance cheque from the TMC to the family of the late Pandurang Bhuvad, who tragically lost his life in a tree-collapse incident on July 6.

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