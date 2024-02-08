Mumbai: BMC Completes Phase 3 Tunnel Excavation In Mithi River Rejuvenation Project

To improve the quality of water of Mithi river BMC has undertaken Mithi river rejuvenation project. Under the project, BMC has undertaken work of excavation of a 2.60 diameter tunnel from Bapat nalah, Safed bridge to Dharavi Sewage treatment plant (STP). The work is happening in three phases. On Wednesday work of tunnel excavation from Kanakia Zelion ( Santacruz-Chembur road) to LBS road was finished.

168 million litre polluted water goes from Bapat nalah to Safed bridge nalah to Mithi river everyday. Now this water will be brought to the STP through tunnels and after treatment, water will be released in a creek near Mahim natural udyan. This project will help to keep Mithi river water clean which will also keep the environment of Mumbai.



Additional Municipal Commissioner, P. Velrasu said " polluted water will not go into the Mithi river and it will be released into the creek after treatment. The project will restrict polluted water into the Mithi river and will not harm people who reside near the sea shore."

According to BMC, a 6.70 kilometre long tunnel is being constructed below 15 meters under the Mumbai Sewerage Project. This is the smallest tunnel of India whose width is 2.60 diameter and outside width is 3.20 meter. There are five shafts in the tunnel and the tunnel is being constructed on Segmental lining system with the help of an earth pressure balance tunnel boring machine.

The work has been going on from October 01, 2021 and it will be over by September 30, 2025. As on today 3.56 kilometre work out of 6.70 kilometre has been finished. BMC has claimed that 64 percent work of tunnel is completed. The project is being constructed in three phase. first tunnel was completed on June 13, 2023 at Kurla Udyan. Second tunnelling work is completed on Wednesday February 07, 2024. Now, third tunnelling work will begin soon. The total water carrying capacity of tunnel is 400 million litres. The tunnel has been planed to keeping in mind till the year 2051.