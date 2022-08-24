e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: BMC commissioner Iqbal Chahal dismisses transfer rumours

For the past few days, rumours had been doing the rounds of Iqbal Singh Chahal being transferred and replaced by SVR Srinivas, MMRDA chief.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 02:31 PM IST
BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal | ANI

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Tuesday rubbished rumours of him being transferred in the wake of the new government in Maharashtra taking charge.

For the past few days, rumours had been doing the rounds of Iqbal Singh Chahal being transferred and replaced by SVR Srinivas, Metropolitan Commissioner of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

“I request everyone not to believe or spread such rumours,” Chahal told Free Press Journal.

“It is really unfortunate that someone is spreading this rumour,” he added.

Iqbal Singh Chahal was appointed the BMC commissioner in May 2020 after a major bureaucratic rejig. He was the principal secretary in the urban development department (UDD) before becoming the chief of India’s richest civic body.

Chahal’s appointment came at a time when Mumbai was struggling with over 400 cases per day. He had taken over from Pravin Pardeshi who was the BMC chief then.

