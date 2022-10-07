Mumbai: BMC Commissioner assures HC to concretise all the roads in next three years

Potholes on Dahisar Check Naka to Bhayandar route. | File Photo

Mumbai: Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has given a detailed PowerPoint presentation and assured the Bombay High Court on Friday that all the city roads will be concretised in the next three years.

Out of a total road network of 2050 km, 990 km of roads are already concretised. While tenders have been awarded and work is in process to smooth 265 km of roads. Whereas tenders to concretise 397 km of roads will be floated in November, informed the officer.

During the monsoon, the civic road department of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) has attended to 35,794 potholes in the last five months.

Meanwhile, the civic official from the road department while giving a detail, said that the BMC had attended 400 potholes a day in the monsoon, which has now reduced to 20 potholes. The civic officials claim that during dry spells, the civic team could attend to all the reported potholes. Meanwhile, in the last week, the civic body has invited a tender of Rs. 200 crores to resurface roads in the city and suburbs.

Potholes in the western suburbs account for 41 per cent of all reported potholes. The most potholes have been reported in K West (Andheri West—2,426) and P North (Malad—1,989). The BMC has supplied 3,318 metric tonnes of cold mix to fill potholes in all the 24 administrative wards in the city during this period.

While R North (Dahisar-382), and A (Colaba-594) have reported the lowest number of potholes.

The intermittent rains are still inviting potholes to the city. To tackle this, the civic authorities allotted an additional fund of Rs. 5 lakhs to each ward for buying cold-mix from the open market in the third week of September.

The material is used by the wards to fill craters in their respective areas. "The dry spell in between helped us to fill all the craters, and the work of resurfacing the roads will be started soon. So the number of potholes in the city has also gone down," said the officer.

BOX:

April 1 to October 5...

Potholes repaired 35,794

Expenses incurred Rs 50 crore

an additional fund of Rs. 5 lakhs each for all the 24 administrative wards

HL: Areas with the highest potholes

Andheri West, Vile Parle 2426

Malad 1987

Goregaon 1647

Jogeshwari, Andheri East 1,591

road network in the city - 2050 km

city - 540 km,

western suburb - 1000 km,

eastern suburb - 510 km

road concretised - 990 km

work in progress of - 265 km

tender to be awarded after November - 397 km