Mumbai: BMC Clears Illegal Hawker Encroachment From Milan Subway To V.M. Marg Under ‘Pedestrian First’ Campaign |

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday conducted a special enforcement drive along Swami Vivekanand Road, from Milan Subway to V.M. Marg Junction, under the K/West Ward.

The campaign was carried out under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner (Division 4) Dr Bhagyashree Kapse and Assistant Commissioner Chakrapani Alle, with officials and employees from various civic departments participating in the drive.

✨बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिकेच्या 'के/पश्चिम ' विभागाकडून मिलन सबवे ते व्ही.एम.मार्ग जंक्शन पर्यंत स्वामी विवेकानंद मार्गावर आज विशेष मोहीम राबविण्यात आली. सह आयुक्त (परिमंडळ - ४) डॉ. भाग्यश्री कापसे, सहायक आयुक्त श्री. चक्रपाणी अल्ले यांच्या मार्गदर्शनानुसार, (१/३) pic.twitter.com/ep3bpvSUYO — Ward KW BMC (@mybmcwardKW) August 31, 2026

According to reports, civic officials removed unauthorised hawkers occupying footpaths, encroachments, unauthorised ramps, construction materials and waste during the campaign.

Obstructions cleared from footpaths

Action was also taken to clear obstacles hindering accessible and barrier-free movement for pedestrians. The drive comes amid the BMC’s ongoing ‘Pedestrian First’ campaign across Mumbai, aimed at making roads and footpaths safer and more accessible.

The civic body shared visuals of the drive on its X account, showing officials clearing unauthorised structures and obstructions from footpaths. A JCB was also deployed to remove structures and clear pedestrian areas.

BMC intensifies ‘Pedestrian First’ drive

Meanwhile, the BMC has intensified its ‘Pedestrian First’ campaign in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs, with a particular focus on improving footpath accessibility around railway stations.

So far, 13 roads have been identified in Mulund, while 94 hawking stalls outside Bhandup railway station and 77 stalls outside Kanjurmarg railway station are set to be relocated. Overall, around 20.50 km of footpaths across 14 roads in S Ward will be made more pedestrian-friendly.

Plans for railway station areas

During three-hour-long ground visits to civic T, S and N wards last week, Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide directed officials to prepare detailed plans to improve footpaths and regulate traffic around railway stations, particularly during peak hours. The areas covered include Mulund, Bhandup, Kanjurmarg and Ghatkopar.

Under the campaign, 13 roads in T Ward have been taken up for footpath clearance, with encroachment removal underway to create uninterrupted pedestrian corridors.

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