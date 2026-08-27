Mumbai: BMC Intensifies ‘Pedestrian First’ Drive In Eastern Suburbs, Plans Better Footpaths Around Railway Stations | VIDEO

BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide has directed officials to clear footpath obstructions and improve pedestrian access around key railway stations | AI Generated File Image (X - @mybmc)

Mumbai, August 27, 2026: The BMC has intensified its ‘Pedestrian First’ campaign in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs with focus on accessible footpaths around railway stations.

So far, 13 roads are identified in Mulund, and 94 hawking stalls outside Bhandup railway station and 77 stalls outside Kanjurmarg railway station will be relocated. Overall 20.50 km of footpaths across 14 roads in S Ward will be made pedestrian-friendly.

Footpath Improvement Plans

In three-hour-long ground visits in civic T, S and N wards on Thursday, Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide directed officials to prepare detailed plans to improve footpaths and regulate traffic around railway stations, particularly during peak hours. The wards include areas like Mulund, Bhandup, Kanjurmarg and Ghatkopar.

🔹सुगम्य पदपथ (Accessible Footpath) धोरणांतर्गत बृहन्मुंबई क्षेत्रात ‘पादचारी प्रथम’ (Pedestrian First) अभियान राबविण्यात येत आहे. तसेच, कचरा साचण्याची संवेदनशील ठिकाणे (Garbage Vulnerable Point) निर्मूलनाची मोहीम हाती घेण्यात आली आहे. या अनुषंगाने पूर्व उपनगरातील एन, एस व टी या… pic.twitter.com/3uYbd7bIdG — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 27, 2026

Under the campaign, 13 roads in T Ward have been taken up for footpath clearance, and encroachment removal action is being undertaken to create uninterrupted pedestrian corridors.

At Bhandup railway station (West), the BMC will prepare a plan to streamline BEST bus operations and road traffic while ensuring adequate pedestrian space. As many as 94 hawkers in the station area will be provided alternative places.

The move is aimed at freeing up footpath space and creating an unobstructed pedestrian route to the railway station. While at Kanjurmarg railway station (West), 24 stalls will be removed to make the surrounding area more accessible to pedestrians.

The affected hawkers will be provided alternative premises as part of the rehabilitation process. In the second phase, the BMC plans to remove 26 stalls at Bhattipada Junction on Lal Bahadur Shastri Road and another 27 stalls at Peppermint Chawl.

Overall, the BMC plans to make 20.50 km of footpaths across 14 roads in S Ward (Bhandup, Kanjurmarg) accessible for pedestrian use.

Action In Ghatkopar

Meanwhile, in N Ward (Ghatkopar), Bhide inspected footpaths around Shivaji Technical School in Pantnagar, Ghatkopar. Encroachment-removal action has been planned along five roads, including Shraddhanand Marg, Jhunjhunwala Marg, Ankush Gawde Marg and Harishchandra Desai Marg.

The exercise will make around 3 km of footpaths available for pedestrians. The civic officials were directed to immediately remove unauthorised hawkers, encroachments and other obstructions from footpaths.

Badwaik Hospital Waste Model

The BMC will also strengthen measures such as fines for roadside dumping, CCTV surveillance and regular waste collection through dedicated vehicles. The BMC cited the area around Badwaik Hospital in Bhandup as a model for eliminating a garbage-vulnerable point.

Commercial establishments and residents had reportedly been dumping aluminium, furniture, mattresses, sanitary products, dry fruits and hospital waste on the road.

Waste collection vehicles based on the type of waste generated by commercial establishments were introduced, and collection teams were deployed at commercial premises. Garbage bins were also placed at suitable locations, while bin attendants were deployed in three shifts to guide users.

Also Watch:

For 15 days, residents and commercial establishments were counselled on proper waste disposal, followed by another 15 days of intensified waste collection.

The initiative resulted in the elimination of the garbage-vulnerable point and provided relief to local residents and passengers using the nearby bus stop.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/