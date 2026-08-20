Mumbai: BMC Approves ₹702.44-Crore Underground Pedestrian Link From Mahalaxmi To Coastal Road Despite Opposition

The proposed underground passage will connect the Science Centre Metro Station area with the Coastal Road Garden and promenade | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 20, 2026: The Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress corporators slammed the BMC’s Rs 702.44 crore outlay for an underground pedestrian vestibule linking the Mahalaxmi Racecourse/Science Centre Metro Station area with the Coastal Road and Worli Promenade.

They questioned why the cash-strapped civic body should foot the bill for a project being executed by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL). Despite the opposition, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance pushed the proposal through by majority vote, leaving the BMC to shoulder the financial burden.

Opposition Over BMC Funding

The proposal was placed before the Standing Committee on Thursday, when Congress group leader Ashraf Azmi demanded that it be referred back to the administration, citing serious concerns over the BMC’s finances.

He pointed out that during the four-year period of administrative rule, projects worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore were undertaken, with around Rs 8,000 crore still to be paid to contractors for completed works and another Rs 28,000 crore required over the next eight years to run ongoing projects.

Azmi said the BMC’s revenue was insufficient to absorb the financial burden and questioned why the civic body should bear the entire cost when MMRCL is executing the project.

He also pointed out that the state government has yet to release Rs 10,000-crore grant, even as several projects have already commenced, and urged the administration to convey their concerns to the government.

MNS group leader Yashwant Killedar said, “We are not opposing the project, but why should the BMC spend the money?”

Proposal Approved Despite Opposition

Congress corporator Ajanta Yadav questioned the approval process, pointing out that work had already begun before the proposal was brought before the committee.

Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Shraddha Jadhav also opposed the BMC funding the project. However, corporators from the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance backed the proposal. It was subsequently put to a vote and approved by a majority, despite opposition from Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS corporators.

Underground Passage Details

The proposed 1.518-km underground passage will connect the Science Centre Metro Station on the Aqua Metro Line, via Mahalaxmi Racecourse, to the 175-acre Coastal Road Garden and promenade, creating a seamless link between public transport and major recreational spaces.

The passage will run beneath the Racecourse land handed over to the BMC, passing below the existing racetrack and proposed public garden without obstructing either facility.

It will have six entry and exit points and a pedestrian width of 7.5 metres.

The proposal falls under TOD Clause 33(23) of DCPR 2024, with the construction cost to be recovered through Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) premium (incentive FSI).

Connectivity And Access

The link will improve access to events at Mahalaxmi Racecourse and the National Sports Club of India (NSCI), as well as the proposed theme park, Mahalaxmi Temple and Haji Ali Dargah, while boosting access to the Coastal Road Garden and tourism.

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A proposed 1,100-capacity car and bus parking facility at Haji Ali will allow visitors to park and use the Metro to travel towards South Mumbai, strengthening connectivity between public transport, tourism, religious and recreational destinations.

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